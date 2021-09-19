Bad weather no problem for the Biebers in Jamaica

Bad weather no problem for the Biebers in JamaicaSunday, September 19, 2021
|
Jamaica no problem – That’s a slogan that holds true for the Biebers, who were recently spotted on the Caribbean Island.
Despite rainy weather in the Caribbean, singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were seen having a grand time.
Hailey shared snaps of her recent trip to the Island on her Instagram on Sunday (September 19).
From paddle boarding to dancing in the rain, the 24-year-old seems to have had a blast in Jamaica.
Hailey wasn’t the only one having a blast.
Justin was also seen partaking in the action at a popular off the beaten path watering hole in Ocho Rios.
The duo were seen getting mushy at the spot, as Justin held tight Hailey’s always bikini-ready bod.
Bieber and Baldwin were wed in an official ceremony in 2019.
