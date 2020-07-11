Bajan PM Mia Mottley showers praise on Rihanna for 4,000 tablet donation

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has

thanked international singer and businesswoman, Ambassador Robyn “Rihanna”

Fenty, for her role in providing 4,000 tablets for Barbadian school children.

Ambassador Fenty’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jack Dorsey’s Start Small Foundation have donated the 4,000 tablets for Barbadian school children, who are now being taught online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement earlier this week, Mottley said that it was heartening to receive assistance from those who loved and cared enough to help lift the burden of on this long journey.

“We all know that education is the most important gift that we can give any child, and to the extent that we can ensure that there is no digital divide among all of our students, that is our duty. Of course, our Government will continue to make sure that we get there…,” she began.

“Your Bajanness, your commitment to this country, your commitment to this region, in the context of building climate resilience, has not gone unnoticed. The world has watched you be that extraordinary Bajan, that extraordinary global citizen that has not forgotten that their roots are right here in Barbados,” Mottley added.

The prime minister stressed that people are always stronger when they work together, and noted that the children were keen to express their appreciation to Rihanna for the tablets.

She told Ambassador Fenty to keep safe as she travelled the world, which is affected by the virus. She reminded her that she was loved by Barbadians and “there is a place waiting for you”.

Mottley also expressed hope that those who worked with the Clara Lionel Foundation would be blessed for continuing to make that difference to people whose voice might not always be heard.

“We know that you care enough and to bring on other partners like Jack Dorsey with the Start Small Foundation is truly a blessing to us all,” she stressed.

For her part, Rihanna took to Twitter to gush at Mottley’s heartfelt appreciation and said the kind words from the people of Barbados meant everything to her.

“I don’t usually do this, but I’m such a fan of my Prime Minister @miaamormottley! What an honor to be an ambassador of my country through your leadership! Thank you for taking the time to say these kind words!” the fashion, beauty and music icon tweeted.

See Mottley’s video in full below: