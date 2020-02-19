Ballin’ On A Budget: Chilitos Jamexican a foodie fave

Chilitos Jamexican Restaurant, as the name suggests, is arguably the

only spot in Jamaica that serves up tantalising Jamaican-Mexican fusion food.

We are talking about Jerked Chicken Quesadillas, Ackee and Plantain Tacos,

burritos, enchiladas, nachos and other tasty dishes, backed by an airy

semi-open location with great music.

Located at 88 Hope Road in Kingston, Chilitos is the ultimate chill spot and also one of the most affordable restaurants in the city where you can easily have a meal without feeling broke afterwards. It’s no wonder that it earned itself a place on our list. What makes it even more affordable is the special discounts offered on particular days, namely Ballin’ on a BudgetMargarita Mondays, Taco Tuesdays and Burrito Fridays.

On a Monday, a margarita which normally costs $700 is sold for $450 – the true meaning of Margarita Mondays. One taco costs $300 on Taco Tuesdays and the price of a burrito is split in a whopping half on Burrito Fridays, from $1200 to $650! Everyone loves a great deal!

On our visit, we had the Grilled Chicken Quesadilla with a Strawberry Margarita which cost only $1900; $1200 for the quesadilla and $700 for the margarita. It was a wholesome and delicious meal.

The chicken was well-seasoned and wedged between slices of warm flour tortilla, served with freshly-made salsa and sour cream. The margarita was refreshing and had the right amount of liquor. It was definitely worth it.

Chilitos is opened from 11 am to 10 pm from Mondays to Thursdays and 11 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Make it a date and let’s keep !ballin’ on a budget