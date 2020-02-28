Ballin’ On A Budget: ‘Food-tastic’ M10 Bar and Grill serves fun fusion menu

Not only is M10 Bar and Grill renowned for its delicious curried goat and oxtail dishes, but it is also remarkably popular because it boasts one of the most affordable menus in the city of Kingston.

Located in Vineyard Town, Kingston, this restaurant dishes up tantalising Jamaican food which leave a palatable impression on the taste buds.

But, let’s talk about the setup. M10 is giving us rustic vibes mixed with an outdoor-chic setting.

One of the most interesting things about the food at M10 is that the menu changes daily so a wide variety of sumptuous dishes are prepared to suit each and every patron.

For example, on a Monday, you can get a Bar-b-fry salad for lunch, whilst on a Wednesday, it is not available but you can get Peppered Steak or Stew Peas, among at least three other items.

The grill also has themed nights and the BUZZ team made our visit on a Tuesday, the Jamaican and Seafood Night. We delighted in an Oxtail and Rice & Peas meal just before having some Saltfish Fritters and a Panko Shrimp Salad for our appetisers.

The Oxtail was flavourful, tender and fell right off the bone, while the saltfish fritters were crispy and warm with ‘nuff saltfish’!

The Panko Shrimp Salad outdid itself with its fresh vegetables. Tuesdays also double as All-You-Can-Eat Crab Night for only $2500. We tried the Curried and the Garlic Crab and there was also Sweet and Sour Crab on the menu; absolutely delicious!

At the end of the night, our bill, excluding the crab was less than $5000. M10 is open seven days a week.

Check it out for lunch or for one of the themed nights and let’s keep ballin’ on a budget!