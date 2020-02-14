Ballin’ On A Budget: Mr Breakfast serves up great dining

Hey! Welcome to the first feature in the Ballin’ On A Budget series. We are all trying to save money, so in this series, I will be telling you where you can go to eat, chill or just have fun, without feeling broke afterwards!

It’s Valentine’s Day and I know many of you are looking for somewhere affordable to have dinner with your loved one; but how about breakfast?

Located on Holborn Road in New Kingston, Mr Breakfast serves up delicious American breakfast all day, every day. We’re talking about eggs, waffles, French Toast and pancakes, just to name a few. It is no wonder that many people have called it “The Jamaican IHop”.

Apart from its scrumptious food, Mr Breakfast is known for its affordability and so, has earned itself a spot on our Ballin’ on a Budget list.

Chilling on top of a roof with the wind dancing in our hair and on or faces, made our visit to Mr Breakfast quite a relaxing gastronomical experience. We had the Gourmet Pancake Combo which comprised of a stack of three Strawberry Cheesecake pancakes and our choice of an omelette, a stack of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles, a Frozen Cooler Strawberry Lemonade and a Holy Momma Hot Chocolate.

All the pancakes were soft, fluffy and tasty but the stack of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes was easily crowned king! It presented a different twist on pancakes and the whipped cream complemented the overall taste.

However, the Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles was not to be outdone; the chicken was well-seasoned and paired well with the waffles. The Frozen Cooler Strawberry Lemonade was really refreshing and not too sweet.

Last but definitely not least, the Holy Momma Hot Chocolate; it was definitely an eye-catcher. Complete with Hershey’s chocolate, whipped cream, toasted marshmallows and a mini stack of pancakes edged on the brim of the mug, it really lived up to their tagline, “Say Goodbye to Boring!”

Holy Momma! Lose yourself in this delectable Holy Momma Hot Chocolate. (Photo: Chris Lewinson/BUZZ)

It was also not too sweet but warm and very delicious.

All of this deliciousness came up to only $2950! Unbelievable, right?!

On Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy even more affordability as there will be a ten per cent discount on all Red Velvet items including Red Velvet Pancakes, Red Velvet Waffles, Chicken & Waffles and the 1 Up Chicken Waffle Sandwich. Make it a date!

Until next time, let’s keep ballin’ on a budget!

Be sure to check out our video for this episode.