Ballin’ On A Budget: Tea Tree flippin’ up affordable French-fusion cuisine

Have you ever seen people posting those very Instagrammable photos of mouthwatering crepes on social media and wondered where they got them? Tea Tree Crêperie, located in the 80 LMR complex on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston, is the plug!

The only crêperie in Jamaica, this French-fusion restaurant prepares delicious savoury and sweet crêpes, breakfast, sandwiches, soups and salads; and an assortment of hot and cold beverages.

One of the most attractive things about this menu is you don’t have to wait ‘til payday to visit because the prices are affordable!

The venue itself is different from any other restaurant that you may have been to in Jamaica. It has a cool, laidback atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining and the most interesting part of the décor, graffiti all over the walls.

Swipe left to check out photos of the location

The signature graffiti walls adds a unique cool factor for Tea Tree (Photos: Chris Lewinson/BUZZ) Tea Tree’s co-owner Maree Sigurdson share some lens time in front of the artistic graffiti wall.

Several visitors including celebrities like Usain Bolt and Dancehall artiste, Cecile, have all rested their signatures and personal notes on the walls in the establishment; a work of art, really.

Another cool feature of the restaurant is you get to see your crêpe being made right before your eyes, from batter to entrée.

Check out the magic unfold in the gallery below

Watch your delicious crêpe being made from scratch! (Photos: Chris Lewinson/BUZZ) Who can resist an amazing Snoked Marlin!

On our visit, the BUZZ team delighted in the bestseller, the Smoked Marlin Crêpe which is filled with smoked marlin, cream cheese and pepper jelly (made in-house), then neatly folded into a triangle.

The savoury and sweet flavours combined created a flavourful fiesta in our mouths and it was easy to see why this menu item is the bestseller. We were told that people come from as far as France to partake in the delicious meal. Imagine that!

We also tried the Full-House Omelette which is rightfully described on the menu as having “everything but the kitchen sink”. It is the biggest omelette I’ve ever seen, hands down!

Made with slices of ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, tomato, cheese and other ingredients, it was scrumptious and over-the-top filling!

We also had an Italian Soda and a Frozen Mint Lemonade, both made from scratch. Both beverages were refreshing, especially the lemonade which had a strong, natural mint taste and is also another bestseller.

Our entire bill came to $4730! Tea Tree Crêperie is open every day except Christmas Day from as early as 8:00AM and all menu items are available throughout the day.

Don’t forget to check them out and let’s keep ballin’ on a budget!