Bank of Jamaica hosts send-off for Constant Lonkeng

The Bank of Jamaica hosted a send-off for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative for Jamaica, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, at its auditorium in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

Constant represented the IMF in Jamaica from 2016 to 2019. He was well regarded and is credited with doing a splendid job.

He was an effective communicator, breaking down complex economic matters and data and how they affect Jamaica. He drew particular attention to the importance of productivity and how it helps to spur growth.

Speaking at the Bethel Baptist Church in July he said: “Jamaica has reached a place where we don’t need to be here all the time. We are taking the back seat, and Jamaica is in the driver’s seat… With what Jamaica has achieved over the past six years, we believe Jamaica is ready to exit the IMF and run its own business.”

Constant will be succeeded by Karim Youssef, who is a senior economist.

BUZZ brings you the highlights in the gallery below.