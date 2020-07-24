Barack Obama discusses life after White House on Michelle Obama’s podcast debut

Barack Obama discusses life after White House on Michelle Obama’s podcast debutFriday, July 24, 2020
Former US President Barack Obama will be a guest on the premiere episode of wife Michelle’s Spotify podcast.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: AKM-GSI / Splash News)
The Michelle Obama Podcast, which was announced earlier this month, will see the former first lady speak with her husband about community, the love that powers relationships and life after eight years in the White House.
“For eight years my life was full of crazy schedules, juggling big initiatives, speeches, state dinners. Not to mention trying to raise two daughters and keeping my head above water. But once Barack’s second term ended, the presidency was over and finally had some time to breathe,” Michelle says in the podcast.
The nine-episode podcast, which debuts Wednesday, will focus on health, marriage and the benefits of mentorship.
In the episode, Michelle says, “I don’t want this podcast to be prescriptive… or present anyone’s ideas as truth. I just want it to feel like we’re sitting together on a park bench or in the booth of a restaurant with the jukebox playing. And most importantly, I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that all you listeners can open up with in your own circles.”
