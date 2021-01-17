Barack Obama sends birthday greetings to his “best friend”, Michelle

Former US President Barack Obama has shared a touching message for his “love”, Michelle, on her 57th birthday today.

Barack, posting throwback photo of his wife of 29 years, tweeted “Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.”

Michelle has much to celebrate four years after leaving the White House as she slowly created what could be described as a growing media empire.

Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) pic.twitter.com/BrtH0vwKk4January 17, 2021

In addition to her hugely popular book, Becoming, which has sold over 10 million copies worldwide; Michelle has signed a Netflix deal and launched a podcast with Spotify.