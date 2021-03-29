Barack Obama’s family matriarch dies

Barack Obama’s family matriarch diesMonday, March 29, 2021
|
Mama Sarah, the matriarch of former US president Barack Obama’s Kenyan family has died.
Relatives confirmed that she was being treated in hospital in Kisumu when she passed away. She was at least 99-years-old.
Her daughter, Marsat Onyango, said she died at 4am local time at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital. She added: “We are devastated.”
Mama Sarah and was a philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans.
She was Obama’s step-grandmother and the second wife of Obama’s grandfather. She helped to raise his father, Barack Obama Sr.
Obama said he and his family are in mourning following her passing in a tweet.
“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”
