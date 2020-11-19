Barack Obama’s memoir receives record-breaking sales

Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land

The only other book to come close to that number is Becoming by Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama. The memoir sold 725,000 copies in North America on its first day and has topped 10 million sales worldwide since its release in 2018.

The former president’s 768-page memoir, which was released on Tuesday, is being sold for US$45. It came out just two weeks after Election Day and could have been overshadowed had the race still been in doubt or perhaps unwanted by distressed Obama fans if President Donald Trump had defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

According to Obama, “the book kept growing in length and scope,” as he found he needed more words than expected to capture a given moment.