Basketball star Lebron James featured on box of popular cereal

Basketball

star Lebron James is now on the box of Wheaties cereal.

This is the first time in his 17-year career that James has been on the cardboard box of the breakfast cereal.

On Wednesday, Wheaties announced that James, who is now chasing another NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, had collaborated with the brand, sharing a picture with James holding two boxes of the cereal.

They also shared a video of James explaining what it means to be a champion.

The box shows James in a Lakers jersey preparing to dunk a ball. There is also a collage of pictures with students from the I Promise School that the basketballer started in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The back of the box also has a message about the school, as well as more photos of the students.

â€œThe school is built on the premise that no one walks through life alone,â€ the box says. â€œEvery day when the I PROMISE kids and families walk through the doors â€¦ they know the path theyâ€™re on is the path of a champion.â€