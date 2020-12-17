Bazragod returns from musical hiatus with ‘drill dancehall’ sound

Bazragod returns from musical hiatus with ‘drill dancehall’ soundThursday, December 17, 2020
|
After spending more than a decade away from the music industry, entertainer Bazragod has returned to the scene with a new style of dancehall.
Formerly known in Jamaican circles as Raw Raw, Bazragod, told BUZZ that he is back on the scene, pushing his new drill dancehall sound.
Bazragod is set to release his new controversial hardcore track, Badness, on Friday (December 18).
The Florida-based entertainer said that he is ready to show the dancehall fans worldwide the hardcore lyrical flow that he has mastered, officially referred to as ‘Drill Dancehall’.
With a new management team of Shifta and Fresh of Timeless Entertainment, Bazragod is confident his material will trend.
“Being signed to Timeless Entertainment was definitely a joy because we all a set of go-getters, so together we will strive for greatness. I now have the right team to give my music the real support it needs,” Bazragod explained
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy