Beauty queen Kaci Fennell-Shirley grows her brand with FenMade

She

was introduced to the world as Miss Universe Jamaica, but Kaci Fennell-Shirley

is ready to explore and grow her brand.

The beauty queen is now spicing things up with Fenmade.

“I have made my pepper jelly and hot sauce over the years for friends and family. After gifting my management team, they loved it so much that it gave me the push I needed to start my very own pepper brand, and voilá, FenMade was born,” she excitedly shared.

Passion for food

FenMade is manufactured with 100 per cent Jamaican scotch bonnet peppers and available in two different products – ‘Scorch’n Scotchie Pepper Sauce’ and ‘Sweet Heat Pepper Jelly’. They can be purchased at Butchers Block in Manor Park or via Kaci’s Instagram page @fen.made.

Kaci explained that she has always had a love for food and cooking. This love, she said, began with her mother’s stewed peas.

“That’s my childhood in a bowl! Nobody makes a better pot of stew peas than my mommy,” she declared.

“I grew up in the kitchen admiring my mom’s passion for food. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. It’s my therapy session daily. Creating in the kitchen gives me such joy. My absolute favourite part is cooking for the ones I love and hopefully making their day. Food brings us all together.”

More than a pretty face

And, in addition to bringing the heat with FenMade, Kaci has begun to share her life with her fans and supporters via a YouTube page (KaciFen)

“I have been wanting to create a YouTube channel for a while now. The main focus is welcoming everyone in my life a bit deeper, showing my subscribers who Kaci is,” the 27-year-old beauty said.

The channel will share moments of her life, ranging from food, travel, cooking, fashion and adventures. Kaci briefly assured fans that beauty won’t be left out of her cooking endeavours.

“I will never tap out of that label because beauty is more than a pretty face. Beauty is committing to everything you do wholly and authentically. Who would want to disassociate themselves from that?” she questioned.