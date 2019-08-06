Bebe Rexha wants to empower women

Bebe Rexha wants to empower womenTuesday, August 06, 2019
|
Bebe Rexha wants to “inspire and empower” women to love themselves.
The Say My Name hitmaker knows only too well what it is like to have self-confidence issues, and she hopes that by speaking up about how she feels, it will help others.
In support of her new deal with bebe clothing, she said: “It’s incredible to be part of this bebe campaign. It’s not only about me loving the brand, but more importantly about me loving myself! I hope to inspire and empower women all over the world with this message of self-love. I believe it is super important. I grew up wearing bebe. It was the coolest piece of fashion you could have, so to be able to mix fashion and my music is so fun.”
Bebe Rexha previously admitted she has been on a “constant journey” to self-love.
She said: “People make it seem like self-love is so easy, but self-love is a constant journey. I’ve learned that we say a lot of mean things to ourselves, especially when we look at ourselves in the mirror. I do it all the time too. But you have to start saying positive things to yourself.”
