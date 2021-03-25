Beenie Man Foundation helps St Elizabeth community to get a new sign

Beenie Man, through his foundation, has assisted the

community of Shrewsbury District in Cotterwood, St Elizabeth to erect a new

sign.

According to residents, the community has been without formal signage for many years, something they say would better help visitors to locate the rural community.

The new signage was unveiled at an event on Monday (March 22) for which the dancehall artiste and his children were in attendance.

“My mother and grandmother are originally from the community and I plan on visiting the area more often to get more connected to my family,” said Beenie Man.

“I saw the need for a sign because there is no official signage or anything directing persons to the community,” he added.

Beenie Man further revealed that he is proud of his family origins and he plans to assist persons within the community in achieving their goals.

Beenie Man’s mother, Lilieth ‘Mama Lilieth’ Sewell, who passed away last September, is buried in a family plot in the community.