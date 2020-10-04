Beenie Man, Krystal Tomlinson celebrate daughterâ€™s 2nd birthday

Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson are celebrating the second birthday of their daughter, Xiah, today.

The couple shared touching posts of their beautiful baby on their respective Instagram pages.

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man called Xiah â€œthe light of my lifeâ€ while thanking the â€œMost Highâ€ for blessing the two with â€œsuch a bold and brave Queenâ€.

Tomlinson, a communications consultant and politician, shared several pictures of Xiah with the caption â€œTWO WHOLE YEARS! (But if you meet her youâ€™d think sheâ€™s 3 going on 30!) My heart flutters at the thought of this awesome responsibility to help you discover, own and express your light in this world.â€ She added, â€œItâ€™s been 2 years of learning on the job as your mommy and youâ€™ve been the best boss ever. Youâ€™ve given me a spiritual promotion that brings with it passion and new levels of discernment and focus.

View this post on Instagram TWO WHOLE YEARS! (But if you meet her youâ€™d think sheâ€™s 3 going on 30! Ÿ˜‚) My heart flutters at the thought of this awesome responsibility to help you discover, own and express your light in this world. Itâ€™s been 2 years of learning on the job as your mommy and youâ€™ve been the best boss everŸ¥ºŸ¥°. Youâ€™ve given me a spiritual promotion that brings with it passion and new levels of discernment and focus. You trust me completely and love me without limits so I come to work everyday feeling honoured and on a mission to pour my all into you. My reward, my salary, my biggest pay off is watching you grow into your consciousness with confidence and joy. @xiahamina, me nah lef di work!! You a my best boss Ÿ˜­Ÿ’•Ÿ’• You are LIGHT, my Xiah bear. Happy birthday to our love in flesh @kingbeenieman! Ÿ’•â¤ï¸ #SheisTWOSweet #TWOAmazing #TWOyearsOld #XiahAmina #Xiah #LightXWarrior #Motherhood #GirlMom #PerfectBlessing #KrystalTomlinsonA post shared by Krystal Tomlinson Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@krystaltomlinson) on Oct 4, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

â€œYou trust me completely and love me without limits so I come to work everyday feeling honoured and on a mission to pour my all into you. My reward, my salary, my biggest pay off is watching you grow into your consciousness with confidence and joy.â€

Help us wish the happy coupleâ€™s bright light, Xiah, a happy birthday, BUZZ fam!