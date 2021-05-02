Beenie Man shares birthday wishes for former flame DHQ Carlene

Beenie Man took to Instagram to wish his former flame Carlene Smith a happy birthday.

Smith, who is the mother of one of Beenie Man’s daughters, celebrated her birthday on May 1.

“Sending Earthday blessings to the mother of my beautiful daughter Crystal Davis, Dancehall Queen Carlene. Blessings & love,” wrote Beenie Man on his Instagram below a photo of Carlene and their daughter.

The former dancehall queen has been gearing up for her birthday for a while, a week earlier she reminded her following that her big day was coming up soon.

On her special day she received birthday greetings from the likes of Macka Diamond, Sanchez, Dalton Harris, Tifa among others.

The outpouring of wishes was met by a grateful Carlene who expressed thanks that she saw another birthday.

“May 1st and it’s my birthday want to give thanks for another day and more thanks for another birthday,” she said on Instagram.

It is not unusual for Beenie Man to share good will messages for his former partners as he previously wished wife D’Angel a happy birthday when she celebrated her special day a month earlier in April .

D’Angel and Carlene were born a month apart with both women celebrating their birthdays on the first of the month, one on April 1 and the other on May 1.