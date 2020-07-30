Being obese in your twenties doubles your risk of dementia, study finds

Its never too early to focus on obesity prevention. Research, led by Columbia University in New York, has found that being obese in your twenties more than doubles the risk of dementia.

Their study revealed that men and women who are obese between the ages of 20 and 49 are 2.5 times as likely to go on to develop dementia.

Their study was based on data from 5,100 older adults whose weight had been recorded for medical research throughout their adult life.

However, it revealed that becoming overweight in mid-life – between the ages of 50 and 69 – had a much smaller effect.

Having diabetes or high blood pressure as a teenager was also found to significantly increase the risk of dementia.

“Research we’ve supported, such as the 2017 Lancet commission, has shown that obesity in mid-life may increase dementia risk, so it’s interesting to see a study that shows this may also be the case in younger people too.” Fiona Carragher, research chief at the Alzheimer’s Society said.