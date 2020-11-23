Believe it! Nelly’s ‘Country Grammar’ album is 20 years old

Believe it! Nelly’s ‘Country Grammar’ album is 20 years oldMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Would you believe
that it’s been 20 years since rapper Nelly released his popular Country
Grammar album?
Yes, ya’ll, the rapper dropped the diamond-certified studio debut album on June 27, 2000.
The album topped charts around the world, and by June 2002, it had already sold more than 7.7 million copies. Country Grammar also gave Nelly several number one songs.
To add to that, Billboard ranked Country Grammar as the 85th best album of all time on its Top 200 Albums of All Time.
The rapper took fans down memory lane at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday when he did a medley of songs from the album. He performed hits like Ride With Me, E.I. and the album’s lead single, Country Grammar.
Backed by fellow rapper City Spud, Nelly certainly entertained the audience. The performance ended with Cedric the Entertainer chasing them off stage, asking where the after-party would be.
