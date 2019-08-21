Bella Thorne: ‘I’ve been molested my whole life’

Bella Thorne has been molested “her whole life” and wonders if that is why she looks for “validation” from men rather than within herself.

The 21-year-old actress and singer has claimed she was “exposed to sex at such a young age.

She wrote in a lengthy caption: “What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men? Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make yourself happy. But All those things sound so f***ing scary to me. All I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it’s ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I’m accepted…

“Was it because I was molested my whole life, exposed to sex at such a young age? It’s all I know how to offer to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn’t good enough? Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn’t matter what happened to me. What matters is what’s happening to me right now. I can’t blame my childhood, in fact, I can’t blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me.”

She added: “I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I’m attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don’t have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That’s what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things.”