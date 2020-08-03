Bella twins welcome babies a day apart

Bella twins welcome babies a day apartMonday, August 03, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, hereâ€™s some news to go total Amazeballs over, former WWE superstar twins, Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth to boys on almost the same day! The twins starred on the reality show â€˜Total Bellasâ€, made the announcement on their social media that they each gave birth a day apart.
The sisters have been documenting their pregnancies on social media, giving fans regular updates.
Brie was the first to share her news Saturday, writing, â€œItâ€™s BOY!!! We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!â€
A few hours later, Nikki made her announcement, revealing to her almost 10 million followers that she gave birth the day before.
â€œOur baby boy is here and we couldnâ€™t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,â€ she wrote in the caption.
