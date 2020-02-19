Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorceWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Ben Affleck’s “biggest regret” in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner.
The 47-year-old actor split from Jennifer in June 2015 and settled their divorce in October 2018, but Ben has now confessed splitting from the Peppermint star – with whom he has Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven – came at a dark time in his life which he now regrets.
He said: “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.”
The Justice League star split from Jennifer following his battle with alcohol addiction, and says that while his drinking was under control when he was married to Jennifer, it became a problem when their “marriage was falling apart”.
He explained: “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.
“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”
And while the star was happy to talk about his past, he did note it isn’t “healthy” for him to dwell on his mistakes.
Speaking to The New York Times, he said: “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures – the relapses – and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”
