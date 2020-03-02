Ben Affleck wants to give back to people in need

Ben Affleck wants to give back to people in needMonday, March 02, 2020
|
Ben Affleck finds it “helpful” to give back and wants to use his Hollywood star platform to make a greater change in the world.
The Last Duel star has been backing The Midnight Mission charity, a homeless shelter that helps to restore self-sufficiency to those struggling, and he hopes that giving them his time and money helps the cause too.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: “I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people. I don’t know that it helps them or not, but I know it’s helpful to me … It’s easy to sort of throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling, who need help and who you can benefit by even doing a little bit, giving a little bit of money or a little bit of time.”
Ben famously drew attention to the charity by commenting on speculation surrounding his love life and dating habits following his split from wife Jennifer Garner.
In a post in October, he wrote on social media: “HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.
“@themidnightmission is an incredible organisation that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate. (sic)”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy