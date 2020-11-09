Ben Carson, Trump’s Housing Secretary, tests positive for COVID-19

Ben Carson, the Housing and Urban

Development Secretary in the Trump administration has tested positive for the

coronavirus.

News of the famed author and neurosurgeon’s diagnosis was revealed today.

Carson is also part of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force.

His positive result is the latest in a series of confirmations that saw the President, his wife Melania, their son Barron and several other members of Trump’s team test positive for the virus which has infected almost 10 million Americans.