Ben Simmons cries racial profiling by casino

Ben Simmons was denied entry to the ‘Crown Casino’ in Melbourne, Australia, his hometown when bouncers claimed to not recognize the NBA star. Simmons in an Instagram post implied the incident was racial profiling asking why he and two black friends were asked for ID’S but the white friends were not.

The highest-paid Australian athlete felt he and his friends were singled out by Crown Casino security at the time but has since then deleted the post following a response from the casino that issued a statement saying its security staff routinely do ID checks on anyone who appears to be younger than 25.

The Victorian government’s tourism body has a sponsorship with BenSimmons. A Visit Victoria spokesman issued a statement about theircommercial arrangement with the $170 million Philadelphia 76er to “utilizehis international profile in promoting Victoria to a global audience.”