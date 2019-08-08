Ben Simmons cries racial profiling by casino

Ben Simmons cries racial profiling by casinoThursday, August 08, 2019
|
Ben Simmons was denied entry to the ‘Crown Casino’ in Melbourne, Australia, his hometown when bouncers claimed to not recognize the NBA star. Simmons in an Instagram post implied the incident was racial profiling asking why he and two black friends were asked for ID’S but the white friends were not.
The highest-paid Australian athlete felt he and his friends were singled out by Crown Casino security at the time but has since then deleted the post following a response from the casino that issued a statement saying its security staff routinely do ID checks on anyone who appears to be younger than 25.
The Victorian government’s tourism body has a sponsorship with BenSimmons. A Visit Victoria spokesman issued a statement about theircommercial arrangement with the $170 million Philadelphia 76er to “utilizehis international profile in promoting Victoria to a global audience.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy