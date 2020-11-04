Benjie Hype returns to dancehall with new single, ‘High Life’

Fresh from a hiatus and more

focused and inspired than ever before, dancehall artiste Benji Hype is working

on big things like a six-track EP and three new songs, including his latest

single High Life, which is already

enjoying heavy viewership online.

Just a week since the release of the official music video, the single has already received well over 15,000 views, and by all indications, this is only the beginning. The single, which was officially dropped two weeks ago and which promotes happiness and enjoying the finer things in life, could easily be the soundtrack for the ‘live your best life’ mantra, an approach many Jamaicans both at home and abroad can relate to.

“This is a song about enjoyment,” he said. “It’s about having fun and enjoying yourself.”

The video, one of many to come, was produced and directed by Robin Troja Productions (robintroja.com), a film production company based in New York, which recently produced the Death in The Arena live event.

The artiste, whose real name is Bernard Wint, was born and raised in Mandeville, Manchester, before later relocating to New York, a move which served to influence his sound – a sound he describes as American-Jamaican crossover.

Listing Sean Paul and Shaggy as influences and role models, the artiste, who is looking to the future with renewed optimism, said: “I took a break from music, and I learnt so much during that time. I am now more experienced, and I know what to do. Together with my management team, Robin Troja, I’m expecting to take over the reggae and dancehall space.”

With two other singles, Last Name and That’s How It Goes, set for release soon, accompanying videos in the pipeline and a December date on the books for the release of his EP, Benji Hype is set for a remarkable comeback, and as far as he’s concerned, it’s well overdue.

The EP is being produced by BLKAudio.co, and it is a visual and audio EP that will tell a captivating story. It’s also part of a broader partnership between Hype and BLKAudio.co, which will see a lucrative international headphone deal.

No stranger to the music business, Benji Hype, who got his first break during a talent showcase in Montego Bay, Jamaica, enjoyed much success with previous singles such as Brands of all Brands featuring Kiprich and the No Behaviour Crew. Hype has also collaborated with Laden and Khago on the singles Google Badmind and Mama Say, respectively.

Keen to continue developing and curating a catalogue of impressive music, Benji Hype has his eyes on the prize, and while working towards the upcoming release of his EP, he is already thinking of what will come next. He has high hopes of working with artistes like Dexta Daps, Masika and Shaggy, and with his team by his side, he is confident it will happen.

“I’m coming with something fresh,” he said. “I want everyone to look out for my upcoming videos and the release of my EP, and they can find all my music on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and Tik Tok. My music is available on all platforms.”