Bernie Sanders drops merch of Inauguration meme for charity

Bernie Sanders

may not have been successful in his bid to become US President, but he’s

certainly winning 2021.

Sanders, who went viral after pictures of him dressed for the chilly weather in the nation’s capital, has launched a sweatshirt with the pervasive image.

The move is as noteworthy as the photo, as 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont, a programme which provides food for those who are unable to access it due to their circumstances.

After the photos of Biden in mittens and a Burton jacket went became the breakout star of the inauguration, he told late-night host Seth Meyers, “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what’s going on”.

The shirt is available on his website for US$45.