Bernie Sanders viral meme made into a doll

Bernie Sanders viral meme made into a dollTuesday, January 26, 2021
|
Can’t get enough of that Bernie Sanders meme, how bought you get a doll of it too? The viral Bernie Sanders meme of him sitting aloof at the US presidential inauguration has done been made into a doll.
The unique doll is up for auction on eBay. The seller Tobey King, owner of Tobey Time Crochet, has promised that all of the profits will go to Meals on Wheels America.
“I was talking with another crafter friend who told me Bernie had just sold some hoodies and donated all the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont, and I knew that that is what I wanted to do with the doll I made,” said King,
“With the attention, it was getting I was hopeful Meals on Wheels would get a good donation.”
The starting bid for the handmade doll Saturday was only 99 cents, but by Monday the item had more than 149 bids with bidding above $15,000. The auction ends Tuesday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy