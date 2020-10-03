‘Best blessing from God’: Nicki Minaj’s mom confirms baby’s birth

In addition

to confirming that her daughter, Nicki Minaj, has in fact given birth, Carol

Maraj is giving thanks for the little bundle of joy.

“Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy,” she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

“You have always been a blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!”

Although it was reported by TMZ that the rap star had given birth, Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are yet to share the news publicly.

While we now know for sure that the child has entered the world, we are still unaware of the sex of the child.

The birth of the baby comes three months after Nicki confirmed her pregnancy through a number of photos holding her baby bump.