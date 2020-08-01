Best conversation ever! Usain shares video of him talking to daughter

Best conversation ever! Usain shares video of him talking to daughterSaturday, August 01, 2020
She may only be three months old, but Olympia Lightning Bolt, daughter of sprint legend, Usain Bolt, already has him locked around her cute little fingers.
Bolt was every inch of the doting father as he shared a sweet video of him talking to his daughter. Gentle squeezing her adorable cheeks, the eight-time Olympian asked her if she likes it when he does that.
Though the conversation was mostly one-sided, we’re going to take Olympia Lightning’s giggles, and her locked gaze with her dad, as her being totally interested and enjoying the conversation.
“Weh ya seh? Tell Daddy,” The doting Bolt said. “What yuh want?”
And we weren’t the only ones gushing over the adorableness in this video, people in the comments were just as smitten.
“Trust me, those are some of the best conversations ever. I had many of them with my daughter as a baby,” one person wrote.
“So pure and beautiful ,” another person commented.
Bolt welcomed his first child earlier this year who he shares with his long-term partner Kasi Bennett.
