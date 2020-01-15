Best place to raise a child

If you have children, then I know you only want the best for them. Which is probably why you should be thinking to move to Denmark, Sweden, or Norway. According to the Best Countries Report those are the best countries to raise a child.

The study was done by U.S. News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“These countries tend to have generous paternal leave and maternal leave, offer free preschool and have good overall public education systems,” said Deidre McPhillips, senior data editor at U.S. News & World Report.

Canada came in fourth for raising kids, followed by the Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Austria. The UK came in at number 11, and the US at number 18.