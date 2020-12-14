Best-selling British author John le Carré dies

John le Carré the best-selling British writer behind spy classics like the George Smiley series has died. He was 89-years-old.

He passed away Saturday, December 12. The news was shared on Twitter by literary agency Curtis Brown.

According to a statement from Le Carré’s family, he died from pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and four sons.

“I represented David for almost 15 years. I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly, a friend,” said Jonny Geller, CEO of literary agency The Curtis Brown Group. “We will not see his like again.”

Carré wrote 26 books that have been published in over 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.

His most famous works spanned some six decades and included “The Spy Who Came In Form the Cold,” which was published in 1963 and made le Carré “the most famous spy writer in the world,” Geller said.

Le Carré also wrote “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “A Most Wanted Man,” which were made into blockbuster movies.

His last novel, titled “Agent Running in the Field,” was published in October 2019.