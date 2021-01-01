Best year ever! Bella Blair is pregnant

Best year ever! Bella Blair is pregnantFriday, January 01, 2021
Jamaican singer Bella Blair is going to be a mom! She shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on New Year’s Eve with some stunning photos.
“What may have been the worst year for most, turned out to be the best year for me. I received the greatest blessing/gift and I am forever grateful,” she wrote.
“Bringing life into this earth is such a miraculous and beautiful thing and I humbly accept the challenge of being MOM. To my beautiful baby, I love you with all my soul and mommy’s gonna kick butt with the EP I have been working on while you grew inside me.”
“See you guys in 2021! Have a Happy New Year from Mommy Bella #2021,” she added.
Her post was immediately flooded with fans and celebrities alike congratulating the soon to be first time mom.
“What a beautiful sight on my timeline! You are stunning and glowing! I am so very happy for you. You will rock as a mom and rest assured we are here for you any time!” media personality, Terri Karrelle wrote.
“Congratulations Belllllaaaaaa! What a way to ring in the new year!” someone added.
