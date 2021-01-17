Betty White celebrates 99th birthday today

Betty White celebrates 99th birthday todaySunday, January 17, 2021
|
True to form, Betty White
has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday.
“Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!” she told The Associated Press in an email.
White’s low-key plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home. Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in — along with a bouquet of roses — by her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.
The actor’s TV credits stretch from 1949’s Hollywood on Television to a 2019 voice role in Forky Asks a Question, with The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show among the enduring highlights.
In January alone, White is on screen in reruns including The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland; the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie The Proposal, and the 2018 documentary Betty White: First Lady of Television, about her life and career.
–AP
