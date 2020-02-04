Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty battling stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty was known for her role as ‘Brenda Walsh’ in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Shannen Doherty is battling stage four breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 before thankfully going into remission two years later, and she’s now revealed it tragically returned last year, which she’s still struggling to “process”.

She told ‘Good Morning America’: “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

The 48-year-old actress initially kept her diagnosis private and went back to work on 90210 because she wanted to honour her friend and former co-star Luke Perry, who passed away after suffering a stroke four months before the rebooted show began filming.

She said: “It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first.

“It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honour him was to do that show. I still haven’t done, in my opinion. So it’s a hard one.”