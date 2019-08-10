Beyonce and Jay-Z are ‘great parents’Saturday, August 10, 2019
|
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are “great parents”, according to actor Fred Savage, whose children go to the same school as their daughter Blue Ivy.
The 43-year-old star’s children — Oliver, 13, Lily, 11, and August, 6, whom he has with wife Jennifer Lynn Stone — go to the same school as the musical couple’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy, seven.
Fred has applauded the pair for being “active” parents, who take part in all the school events.
He said: “Beyoncé and Jay are great parents, they’re active parents, they’re at school. All the kids at the end of the year do this big Olympics thing, and [Beyoncé and Jay-Z] are out there having picnics, sitting on the field with a blanket. They’re great parents.”
Fred previously acted alongside the ‘Spirit’ singer, 37, in Austin Powers in Goldmember, but said that despite the connection, he was still nervous to approach the star on the school playground.
He added: “It took me a while to go up to her ’cause it’s like… ‘What do I talk to Beyoncé about?’ So it took me a minute, and at one point I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Fred, we did this movie together. And she goes, ‘I know who you are. I saw you at the beginning of the year, I just didn’t want to come up and say hi and bother you.’ I’m like, ‘Beyoncé, bother away!’ I’m like, ‘Well, let’s clear the air. You can bother me whenever you want.’ She’s great.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy