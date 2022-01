BeyoncÃ© gave a whole new meaning to ‘Bey hive’

Beyoncé revealed some of the most random things about her for her cover of British Vogue, and some will surprise you.

BUZZ Fam, Queen Bey, actually has beehives at her house.

“I have two beehives. Real ones,†she said. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.â€

How cool is that?! The ‘Queen Bey’ has beehives!

Additionally, she said she is just like the rest of us when it comes to forgetting the little thing such keys, or phone.

“I’m always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are,†she said.â€My phone is always dead. I get days and dates confused all the time, but guaranteed, I’ll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing or how your hair was styled. It’s absolutely ridiculous.â€

We feel you Beyoncé Ÿ§¡