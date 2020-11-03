BeyoncÃ© gave a whole new meaning to ‘Bey hive’Tuesday, November 03, 2020
BeyoncÃ© revealed some of the most random things about her for her cover of British Vogue, and some will surprise you.
BUZZ Fam, Queen Bey, actually has beehives at her house.
â€œI have two beehives. Real ones,â€ she said. â€œIâ€™ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.â€
How cool is that?! The â€˜Queen Beyâ€™ has beehives!
Additionally, she said she is just like the rest of us when it comes to forgetting the little thing such keys, or phone.
â€œIâ€™m always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are,â€ she said.â€My phone is always dead. I get days and dates confused all the time, but guaranteed, Iâ€™ll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing or how your hair was styled. Itâ€™s absolutely ridiculous.â€
We feel you BeyoncÃ© Ÿ§¡
