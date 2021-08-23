Beyonce is now the first black woman to wear iconic Tifanny Diamond

Beyoncé continues to push boundaries for women of colour. The 39-year-old Grammy-award winning performer has become the first black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carat, Tiffany Diamond.

Beyoncé and her husband, music mogul Jay-Z are the faces of Tiffany & Co’s new “About Love” campaign.

The Tiffany Diamond, originally unearthed in South Africa in 1877 is one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world. It has been worn by the likes of Mary Whitehouse, wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse, Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, and singer Lady Gaga.

This is the first time that the diamond is being featured in an advertising campaign.

In stunning photos shared by the couple on Instagram, Beyonce hypnotizes in a black gown, paired with black opera gloves and a chic updo, while Jay-Z reclines in a chair as he gazes at her. A painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called “Equals Pi,” which resembles the signature Tiffany Blue, provides a fitting backdrop.

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the power couple said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Tiffany hails the power couple as representing the ultimate modern love story.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, said in the release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

The “About Love” campaign, shot by Mason Poole, is launching globally on September 2.