Beyoncé remembers young fan who battled brain cancer

Beyoncé remembers young fan who battled brain cancerSunday, March 07, 2021
|
Beyoncé shared a tear-jerking medley in honour of a young fan who passed away after battling brain cancer.
The artiste posted the video montage to her website yesterday following the death of Lyric Chanel who passed away on Friday after batting brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years.
The tribute includes photos and videos of Lyric as Beyonce is heard singling a medley of Brown Skin Girl, Halo and Love on Top.
The star ends the montage with “I love you with all my heart.”
Lyric, 13, received a bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé last September after she shared a throwback clip of herself singing Love on Top.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy