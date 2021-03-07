Beyoncé remembers young fan who battled brain cancer

Beyoncé shared a tear-jerking medley in honour of a young fan who passed away after battling brain cancer.

The artiste posted the video montage to her website yesterday following the death of Lyric Chanel who passed away on Friday after batting brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years.

The tribute includes photos and videos of Lyric as Beyonce is heard singling a medley of Brown Skin Girl, Halo and Love on Top.

The star ends the montage with “I love you with all my heart.”

Lyric, 13, received a bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé last September after she shared a throwback clip of herself singing Love on Top.