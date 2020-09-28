BeyoncÃ© sends flowers, note to young fan battling cancer

Not many people could face

cancer and be as brave as Lyric Chanel, but itâ€™s the young girlâ€™s courage that

seemingly caught the attention of BeyoncÃ©.

Lyric, whoâ€™s battling brain cancer, specifically anaplastic ependymoma, was sent a beautiful arrangement of flowers by multi-platinum artiste BeyoncÃ© on Saturday.

On her family-run Instagram account, Lyric can be seen with the arrangement that came with some words of encouragement from the Brown Skin Girl singer.

And BeyoncÃ©â€™s message to Lyric? Â

â€œHoney, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever youâ€™re near,â€ the note started, quoting lyrics from Love On Top, which Lyricâ€™s page had posted throwback posts of her performing just the previous day.

Bey continued, â€œI was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I canâ€™t wait to meet you one day and Iâ€™m so happy youâ€™re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.â€

We stan a thoughtful queen!