BeyoncÃ© sends flowers, note to young fan battling cancer

Not many people could face

cancer and be as brave as Lyric Chanel, but it’s the young girl’s courage that

seemingly caught the attention of Beyoncé.

Lyric, who’s battling brain cancer, specifically anaplastic ependymoma, was sent a beautiful arrangement of flowers by multi-platinum artiste Beyoncé on Saturday.

On her family-run Instagram account, Lyric can be seen with the arrangement that came with some words of encouragement from the Brown Skin Girl singer.

The post’s caption read, “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers Ÿ˜±Ÿ˜±Ÿ˜±. “Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet youŸ’•Ÿ’•Ÿ’•Ÿ’•Ÿ’•Ÿ’•Ÿ’•â€

And Beyoncé’s message to Lyric? Â

“Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near,†the note started, quoting lyrics from Love On Top, which Lyric’s page had posted throwback posts of her performing just the previous day.

Bey continued, “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.â€

We stan a thoughtful queen!