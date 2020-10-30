Beyoncé talks Black Lives Matter, family and career as British Vogue cover girl

Beyoncé

is bringing us early Christmas cheer with three covers of British Vogue’s December

issue.

The multi-hyphenate stuns in a three distinct looks for the covers – a black Mugler sheer bodysuit, a neon yellow organza coat, catsuit and hat custo,m-made by Adidas x We Are Ivy Park, and an exquisite Alexander McQueen jacket paired with Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex hotpants and Christian Louboutins for the third.

Among the issues covered in the discussion with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful are family, career and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She shares, “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

The December issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on November 6.