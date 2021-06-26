Beyoncé’s mom vacays with husband in Jamaica

Jamaica is “heaven on earth”, that’s according to Beyoncé’s mother, Celestine Beyoncé Knowles-Lawson, better known as ‘Tina Knowles’.

The 67-year-old was in the island some time last week with her husband, actor Richard Lawson and three other women, who she dubbed her ‘bonus daughters’, which included R&B singer Kelly Rowland.

Knowles-Lawson, who documented her trip sharing short video clips to her Instagram feed, seems to have had a whale of a time as she was seen dancing and singing on a private beach to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”.

Instagram users also learned that the celebrity mom visited Jamaica’s world famous attraction, Dunn’s River Falls.

While at the falls she used the ocasion to bring a smile to viewers face as she shared a corny joke.

“Hi! oooh this is beautiful, it is a natural waterfall, so…it is corny joke time,” began Knowles- Lawson.

Lawson then asked her following, ““Why do celebrities stay so cool”

“Because they have so many fans. Fans to keep them cool. I think this is hilarious,” she responded as she erupted into laughter.

In another video post, Lawson-Knowles shows off the grounds at Dunn’s River Falls, telling her following that Jamaica is heaven on earth”

“I just returned from the most beautiful, spiritually filled badly needed vacation,” said Knowles in the caption for the video on Instagram.

“With so many of the people I love most! It renewed my soul! It was a paradise filled with laughter ,love , and God made beauty. Back to the real world, ” she added.

Kelly Rowland loves Jamaica too

Rowland who accompanied Knowles- Lawson on her trip also had rave reviews for the Caribbean destination as she also took to Instagram to share her experience.

“I miss Jamaica, ” said Rowland as she shared a video of herself aboard a boat snacking on a beef patty.

Knowles-Lawson revealed that the patties were purchased at a Juici Beef in Ochie, agreeing with Rowland that they were indeed delicious.

“They were delicious, ” said Knowles-Lawson .

It is understood that the group stayed at the Jamaica Inn resort located in beautiful Ocho Rios.