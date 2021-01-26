Biden team pushing effort to have Harriet Tubman on US$20 bill

Biden team pushing effort to have Harriet Tubman on US$20 billTuesday, January 26, 2021
Efforts to get anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman on the US$20 bill will be increased under the Biden administration.
The President’s administration has said it will seek to push forward a plan to make Tubman the face of a new $20 bill, replacing former President Andrew Jackson who was a slave owner.
Under the Obama administration, Tubman – a slave born around 1820 and who’s known for her efforts spiriting slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad – was chosen as the new face of the bill but the move was stalled under former President Donald Trump who called it “pure political correctness”.
Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, during a press conference yesterday said “It is important that our …. money reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that. We are exploring ways to speed up that effort.”
