Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are getting a divorce.

The couple made the announcement saying “we can no longer grow together as a couple”.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Twitter.

The couple has three children together, and jointly own the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

They met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement said.