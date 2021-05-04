Bill and Melinda Gates daughter opens up about divorce

Jennifer Gates, the oldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates has described the process of her parents getting divorced as “a challenging stretch of time for our whole family”.

In an Instagram story, the 25-year-old said she is “still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members”.

She added; “I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me,”

Jennifer is the oldest of Bill and Melinda’s three children, followed by 21-year-old son Rory and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Her parents, one of the world’s richest couples with a fortune of $130billion announced on Monday that they were ending their 27-year marriage.