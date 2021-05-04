Bill and Melinda Gates daughter opens up about divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates daughter opens up about divorceTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
Jennifer Gates, the oldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates has described the process of her parents getting divorced as “a challenging stretch of time for our whole family”.
Related story: Bill and wife, Melinda Gates announce divorce
In an Instagram story, the 25-year-old said she is “still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members”.
She added; “I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me,”
Jennifer is the oldest of Bill and Melinda’s three children, followed by 21-year-old son Rory and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.
Her parents, one of the world’s richest couples with a fortune of $130billion announced on Monday that they were ending their 27-year marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy