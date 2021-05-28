Bill Cosby denied parole

Bill Cosby denied paroleFriday, May 28, 2021
Disgraced actor, Bill Cosby has been denied parole.
According to CNN, the Pennsylvania Parole Board denied Cosby’s request for a number of reasons. These included Cosby’s “failure to develop a parole release plan” and a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections”.
Cosby is currently serving a 3-to-10-year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.
The 83-year-old has been instructed to “participate in and complete additional institutional programs, and present a clear conduct record for his next review with the board.
