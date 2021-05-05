Bill Gates gives Melinda $1.8 billion on day of divorce announcement

Bill Gates gives Melinda $1.8 billion on day of divorce announcementWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
On the same day that Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, Bill gave Melinda $1.8 billion in stocks.
According to TMZ, this is an indication that the couple has been working our their property issue long before they announced their divorce.
The outlet reports that Bill’s investment firm, Cascade Investment LLC, sent Melinda more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. and more than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation Inc
And based on Wednesday’s stock prices, the shares are worth more than of $1.8 billion. This includes about $1.53 billion in Canadian National Railway shares and about $310 million on AutoNation shares.
Bill and Melinda Gates was one of the world’s richest couples with a fortune of $130billion. They announced on Monday that they were ending their 27-year marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy