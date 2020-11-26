Bill Gates predicts when the next pandemic will hit

Bill Gates predicts when the next pandemic will hitThursday, November 26, 2020
Great. Just as we are getting used to news of effective coronavirus vaccines being developed, Bill Gates had to dump this news on us. Apparently, the Microsoft founder has predicted when the next pandemic will hit.
Less we forget, Bill Gates did predict the coronavirus that is currently wreaking havoc in the world.
And recently, on his podcast, Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions, he shared when next we can expect another pandemic.
“Hopefully, it could be 20 years from now,” he said. “But we must assume it could be 3 years from now… There is a reasonable probability that the world will face something like this in the next 10 or 15 years,” he said.
