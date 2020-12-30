Billie Eilish loses 100,000 IG followers after posting a photo showing breasts

So this happened. Billie Eilish was taking part in the now-viral Instagram challenge called ‘Post a Photo Of” when she was asked to post a photo of a drawing she’s proud of.

The 19-year-old singer posted her sketches of some breasts, nipples, and butts. Some featuring a huge snake enveloping the nude female bodies of various shapes and sizes. This drawing apparently offended over 100,000 people.

A fan documented on Twitter how Eilish’s followers rapidly went from 73 million on the platform to 72.9 million.

But the Eilish found the whole situation to be quite funny.

“LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” she posted along with a screenshot on her Instagram Story.